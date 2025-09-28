Left Menu

Mithun Manhas Becomes BCCI President, Heralding a New Era in Indian Cricket

Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas was elected as the 37th president of the BCCI, succeeding Roger Binny. An accomplished all-rounder, Manhas's leadership aims to enhance cricket infrastructure in India. Other significant appointments at the AGM include changes in the selection panels and key positions within the BCCI.

In a landmark decision at the Annual General Meeting, Mithun Manhas, a former captain of Delhi, has been elected the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Manhas, who becomes the 37th president, takes over from Roger Binny following his resignation last month due to age restrictions.

With an illustrious career boasting 157 First-Class matches and numerous achievements, Manhas emerged as the consensus choice for the top position after a series of discussions among influential Board members. The AGM also confirmed Devajit Saikia as BCCI secretary and Arun Dhumal as IPL Governing Council chairman. Notably, Amita Sharma and RP Singh were named to new positions in the women's and men's selection panels, respectively.

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh praised the appointment, emphasizing the value of having an experienced cricketer at the helm. Singh expressed hopes that Manhas will focus on developing cricket infrastructure and continue expanding the game to smaller venues. He also called for the BCCI's involvement in relief efforts for flood-hit regions in northern India.

