BCCI AGM: New Faces and Roles Reshape Indian Cricket

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ushered in a new era of leadership during its Annual General Meeting, with Raghuram Bhat appointed as treasurer, Jaydev Shah inducted into the Apex Council, and Jayesh George becoming the inaugural chairman of the Women's Premier League.

Bhat, a former domestic cricket stalwart and experienced administrator, brings his nuanced understanding of the sport to his role as treasurer. His administrative acumen is expected to enhance BCCI's financial strategies. Shah, with his illustrious domestic cricket career and leadership credentials, is poised to contribute significantly to BCCI's governance.

Jayesh George, renowned for his organisational prowess, steps into his role with a focus on optimizing the Women's Premier League. His previous experience as Kerala Cricket Association president will aid in enhancing opportunities for women cricketers across India. The appointments signal BCCI's dedication to fostering growth and diversity within Indian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)