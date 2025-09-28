Left Menu

BCCI AGM: New Faces and Roles Reshape Indian Cricket

The BCCI's Annual General Meeting welcomed key appointments, including Raghuram Bhat as treasurer, Jaydev Shah on the Apex Council, and Jayesh George as the Women's Premier League chairman. This wave of leadership signifies a strategic shift in Indian cricket through seasoned administrators and advocates for enhancing women's cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 16:02 IST
BCCI AGM: New Faces and Roles Reshape Indian Cricket
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ushered in a new era of leadership during its Annual General Meeting, with Raghuram Bhat appointed as treasurer, Jaydev Shah inducted into the Apex Council, and Jayesh George becoming the inaugural chairman of the Women's Premier League.

Bhat, a former domestic cricket stalwart and experienced administrator, brings his nuanced understanding of the sport to his role as treasurer. His administrative acumen is expected to enhance BCCI's financial strategies. Shah, with his illustrious domestic cricket career and leadership credentials, is poised to contribute significantly to BCCI's governance.

Jayesh George, renowned for his organisational prowess, steps into his role with a focus on optimizing the Women's Premier League. His previous experience as Kerala Cricket Association president will aid in enhancing opportunities for women cricketers across India. The appointments signal BCCI's dedication to fostering growth and diversity within Indian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Police Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Trade in Jharkhand

Police Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Trade in Jharkhand

 India
2
Nations Celebrates GST 2.0: Communities Embrace Tax Reforms

Nations Celebrates GST 2.0: Communities Embrace Tax Reforms

 India
3
Netanyahu Faces Pressure Amid Rising Gaza Crisis: An International Tipping Point

Netanyahu Faces Pressure Amid Rising Gaza Crisis: An International Tipping P...

 Egypt
4
Pro Kabaddi League Returns to Chennai: A Celebration of Tamil Pride and Kabaddi Excellence

Pro Kabaddi League Returns to Chennai: A Celebration of Tamil Pride and Kaba...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025