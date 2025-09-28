Left Menu

Pro Kabaddi League Returns to Chennai: A Celebration of Tamil Pride and Kabaddi Excellence

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 returns to Chennai's SDAT Indoor Stadium from September 29 to October 10, 2025. The event promises intense competition, celebrating Tamil pride with top teams vying for crucial points. Local players relish performing at home, sparking enthusiasm among passionate fans.

Updated: 28-09-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 17:08 IST
PKL action has come to Chennai. (Photo: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
In a highly-anticipated comeback, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 gears up to enthrall audiences in Chennai once more. Scheduled from September 29 to October 10, 2025, at the SDAT Indoor Stadium, this marks the third leg of what promises to be the most fiercely contested season yet.

Fans are eagerly waiting for their beloved Tamil Thalaivas to leverage home advantage and passionate support. With 12 players from Tamil Nadu participating across different teams, this event celebrates both the sport and regional pride, offering a platform for local players to shine before their home crowd.

Anupam Goswami, PKL's Business Head, highlighted Tamil Nadu's deep connection to kabaddi, crediting legends of the game while looking forward to the new generation representing the region. The competition remains tight, with only six points separating the top eight teams, ensuring every match in Chennai carries significant weight in the race to the playoffs.

