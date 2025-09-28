Left Menu

Alcaraz Eyes Record-Breaking Season at Japan Open

Carlos Alcaraz advances to the semifinals of the Japan Open, matching his 2023 career-win record. Facing Casper Ruud next, Alcaraz is set for a potential record-setting season with 65 wins and aims for an eighth title. Despite a lingering ankle injury, he showcases peak performance and crowd support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 17:29 IST
Alcaraz Eyes Record-Breaking Season at Japan Open
Carlos Alcaraz (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tokyo

Carlos Alcaraz, the world number one, has advanced to the semifinals of the Japan Open, securing his place after defeating Brandon Nakashima 6-2, 6-4. This victory equals his career-best 65 wins record from 2023. A win against Casper Ruud in Monday's semifinal could see him set a new personal best.

The Spanish sensation holds a 4-1 record against Ruud, who won their previous encounter at the ATP Finals last year in straight sets, according to Olympics.com. With over two months remaining in the season, Alcaraz has already captured 65 wins and sustained just seven losses, leading the tour with seven titles. Having recently added the US Open trophy to his collection, he is poised for an eighth title.

Alcaraz expressed pride in his season, stating to Olympics.com, "This is my best season so far. I'm happy with how I'm approaching each tournament and match." On his form, he remarked, "Since the clay season, I've been playing some of my best tennis." Despite a nagging ankle injury, Alcaraz remains aggressive, a strategy that has his fans and a typically reserved Japanese crowd cheering him on.

TRENDING

1
GST Rate Cut Controversy: A Fleecing Festival for Common People?

GST Rate Cut Controversy: A Fleecing Festival for Common People?

 India
2
Cricket Legend Mithun Manhas Takes Helm as BCCI President

Cricket Legend Mithun Manhas Takes Helm as BCCI President

 India
3
Marathwada's Monsoon Fury: Over 11,500 Evacuated Amid Dam-Induced Flooding

Marathwada's Monsoon Fury: Over 11,500 Evacuated Amid Dam-Induced Flooding

 India
4
Panchayat Administrator Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

Panchayat Administrator Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025