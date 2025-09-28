Alcaraz Eyes Record-Breaking Season at Japan Open

Carlos Alcaraz, the world number one, has advanced to the semifinals of the Japan Open, securing his place after defeating Brandon Nakashima 6-2, 6-4. This victory equals his career-best 65 wins record from 2023. A win against Casper Ruud in Monday's semifinal could see him set a new personal best.

The Spanish sensation holds a 4-1 record against Ruud, who won their previous encounter at the ATP Finals last year in straight sets, according to Olympics.com. With over two months remaining in the season, Alcaraz has already captured 65 wins and sustained just seven losses, leading the tour with seven titles. Having recently added the US Open trophy to his collection, he is poised for an eighth title.

Alcaraz expressed pride in his season, stating to Olympics.com, "This is my best season so far. I'm happy with how I'm approaching each tournament and match." On his form, he remarked, "Since the clay season, I've been playing some of my best tennis." Despite a nagging ankle injury, Alcaraz remains aggressive, a strategy that has his fans and a typically reserved Japanese crowd cheering him on.