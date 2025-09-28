Left Menu

Mithun Manhas Takes Helm as BCCI President Amidst Key Appointments

Mithun Manhas has been appointed as the new president of the BCCI, succeeding in a significant shift in cricket governance following the 94th AGM in Mumbai. Key positions include A Raghuram Bhat as treasurer and former cricketers RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha joining the selection committee.

Mithun Manhas, the newly appointed BCCI president. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Mithun Manhas, a former Delhi cricket icon, has assumed the role of President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The decision was made during the BCCI's 94th Annual General Meeting in Mumbai, where several major appointments were announced, including A Raghuram Bhat as treasurer.

In his remarks to the media, Manhas expressed his commitment to advancing Indian cricket, highlighting India's top-notch facilities and a robust support system. Key additions to the men's selection committee are former bowlers RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha, while the women's committee welcomes new members, including chairperson Amita Sharma.

The BCCI has also announced initiatives to bolster domestic cricket, raising pay levels and establishing opportunities for upcoming players. A key milestone will be the co-hosting of the T20 World Cup by India and Sri Lanka next year, promising an exciting future for Indian cricket enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

