Rahul Chahar Shatters 166-Year-Old Record on Surrey Debut
Rahul Chahar, India’s leg-spinner, broke a 166-year-old record on his county cricket debut for Surrey by taking eight wickets against Hampshire. His performance led to a match-haul of 10/118, helping Surrey secure a 20-run victory. Chahar's figures were the best in his first-class career.
India leg-spinner Rahul Chahar made history on his Surrey debut in county cricket by claiming a record-breaking eight wickets against Hampshire, surpassing a 166-year-old mark. Chahar's outstanding figures of 24-7-51-8 not only eclipsed Willian Mudle's 1859 record but also marked a personal career best.
His impressive match-haul of 10/118 was instrumental in leading Surrey to a narrow 20-run victory, securing their second spot in the County Division 1 table. This achievement not only highlights Chahar's prowess but also resets his first-class career benchmarks, previously held at 9/148 for a match and 8/51 in an innings.
This notable game also saw India all-rounder Washington Sundar representing Hampshire, where he posted figures of 3.2-0-5-3 in the first innings, while also contributing with the bat. Looking ahead, Chahar's prospects in the India squad remain uncertain, having played limited international matches until now.