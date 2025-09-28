Left Menu

Abhay Singh's Historic Upset at Qatar Classic

Indian squash player Abhay Singh achieved a significant victory over world no 5 Karim Gawad at the Qatar Classic. Ranked 35, Abhay defeated Gawad 11-6, 11-4, 1-11, 11-9 in 41 minutes, marking his first win against a top-five player. He will next face world no 15 Fares Dessouky.

  • Qatar

In a remarkable turn of events at the Qatar Classic squash tournament, Indian squash sensation Abhay Singh defeated world no 5 Karim Gawad of Egypt in a stunning upset. The match, part of the USD 231,500 PSA Platinum event, saw Abhay, ranked 35th globally, secure an 11-6, 11-4, 1-11, 11-9 victory in just 41 minutes.

This win marks a career high for Abhay, representing his first triumph over a top-five player on the Professional Squash Association (PSA) tour. The Indian squash community cheered his stunning performance, which sets a precedent for future competitions.

Abhay Singh will now face Egyptian world no 15 Fares Dessouky in the round of 16. Meanwhile, India's Ramit Tandon, ranked 36th, was unable to overcome the challenge posed by world no 1 Mostafa Asal, exiting in the first round with a 4-11, 7-11, 4-11 defeat.

