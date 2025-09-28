Left Menu

Anushka Thokur Shines with Second Gold at ISSF Junior World Cup

Anushka Thokur from India secured her second gold at the ISSF Junior World Cup in New Delhi, triumphing in the junior women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions. She outperformed competitors with a final score of 461.0. In a standout performance, India currently leads the medals table with a total of thirteen medals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 19:29 IST
Anushka Thokur Shines with Second Gold at ISSF Junior World Cup
(L-R): Anastasiia Sorokina, Anushka Thokur, and Mariia Kruglova (Photo: NRAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anushka Thokur of India clinched her second gold medal at the ISSF Junior World Cup in New Delhi, dominating the junior women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions category. Held at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range on day four, Thokur's impressive form continued as she added to her rifle prone gold from day one.

In the final, Anushka shot an exceptional 461.0, highlighted by a flawless 10.9 in her 35th standing shot. Her performance left her 6.1 points clear of the second-place Individual Neutral Athlete Anastasiia Sorokina. Sorokina, who led with a 580-23x qualification, settled for silver, while Mariia Kruglova secured bronze, narrowly surpassing fellow AIN athlete Anastasiia Gorokhova.

The junior men's event saw Dmitrii Pimenov of the Individual Neutral Athletes claim gold in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions. India's Adriyan Karmakar, after topping qualifications, took home silver. India's total tally now stands at four golds, maintaining the top position on the medals table.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Mobilizes Teams for Flood Relief in Karnataka

BJP Mobilizes Teams for Flood Relief in Karnataka

 India
2
Tragic Incident: Middle-Aged Woman Found Dead in Kolkata

Tragic Incident: Middle-Aged Woman Found Dead in Kolkata

 India
3
Ryder Cup MC Steps Down After Controversial Chant

Ryder Cup MC Steps Down After Controversial Chant

 Global
4
Revving Up Electric Mobility: New Guidelines for 72,300 EV Charging Stations Nationwide

Revving Up Electric Mobility: New Guidelines for 72,300 EV Charging Stations...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025