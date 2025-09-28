Anushka Thokur Shines with Second Gold at ISSF Junior World Cup

Anushka Thokur of India clinched her second gold medal at the ISSF Junior World Cup in New Delhi, dominating the junior women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions category. Held at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range on day four, Thokur's impressive form continued as she added to her rifle prone gold from day one.

In the final, Anushka shot an exceptional 461.0, highlighted by a flawless 10.9 in her 35th standing shot. Her performance left her 6.1 points clear of the second-place Individual Neutral Athlete Anastasiia Sorokina. Sorokina, who led with a 580-23x qualification, settled for silver, while Mariia Kruglova secured bronze, narrowly surpassing fellow AIN athlete Anastasiia Gorokhova.

The junior men's event saw Dmitrii Pimenov of the Individual Neutral Athletes claim gold in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions. India's Adriyan Karmakar, after topping qualifications, took home silver. India's total tally now stands at four golds, maintaining the top position on the medals table.

(With inputs from agencies.)