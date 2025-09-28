Controversy Unfolds at Ryder Cup as Emcee Resigns After Misconduct

Controversy arose at the Ryder Cup when Heather McMahan, an American comedian, stepped down as master of ceremonies following an inappropriate incident. McMahan was recorded participating in a vulgar chant directed at Europe's Rory McIlroy, leading to her resignation and an apology extended to both McIlroy and Ryder Cup Europe.

The incident occurred at Bethpage Black's lively first tee, known for its rowdy atmosphere, where fans exhibited aggressive behavior towards players. The competitive tension was palpable, with Europe holding a significant lead over the U.S., and spectators at times escalating their actions to heckling McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy, who recently joined golf's elite by completing a career Grand Slam, addressed the unruly crowd behavior post-match. Rather than condemning the fans outright, McIlroy highlighted the challenges of playing abroad in such charged settings, allowing people to evaluate the situation themselves.