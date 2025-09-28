Left Menu

Epic Showdown: India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup Final

In a highly anticipated Asia Cup final, India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, elected to bowl against Pakistan. The Indian squad faces challenges with Hardik Pandya sidelined due to niggle, but remains focused on their strong tournament form. Meanwhile, Pakistan aims to leverage batting first to secure victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 19:51 IST
Epic Showdown: India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup Final
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a showdown revered by cricket fans worldwide, India is set to face Pakistan in the Asia Cup final at the Dubai International Stadium. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav opted to bowl first, aiming to leverage the conditions under lights. However, the team faces a setback with key all-rounder Hardik Pandya forced to sit out due to a niggle. Pandya's replacement, Rinku Singh, is tasked with stepping up as India chases the title.

Pakistan enters the match with an impressive 8-4 record over India in finals across formats. Notably, their last head-to-head final match in 2017's Champions Trophy ended with Pakistan securing a dominant 180-run victory. Despite India heading into the final unbeaten in the tournament, their rivals remain a significant threat, having lost only to India during the event.

In conversations during the toss, both captains expressed confidence. Suryakumar explained his decision to bowl first, citing the condition of the wicket post-dusk, while Pakistan's Salman Agha was equally pleased to bat first. Agha expressed his team's excitement and readiness to play what they hope will be a perfect game. Both teams' playing XIs have been confirmed, showcasing seasoned players ready to rise to the occasion.

TRENDING

1
Revving Up Electric Mobility: New Guidelines for 72,300 EV Charging Stations Nationwide

Revving Up Electric Mobility: New Guidelines for 72,300 EV Charging Stations...

 India
2
Mass Prison Break: Return and Hunt for Escapees in Nepal

Mass Prison Break: Return and Hunt for Escapees in Nepal

 Nepal
3
Srihari Nataraj Shines with Double Silver at Asian Aquatics Championships

Srihari Nataraj Shines with Double Silver at Asian Aquatics Championships

 India
4
Hostage Crisis Overshadows Gaza Conflict Amid International Talks

Hostage Crisis Overshadows Gaza Conflict Amid International Talks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025