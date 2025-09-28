Left Menu

Srihari Nataraj Shines with Double Silver at Asian Aquatics Championships

Ace Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj made history at the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships by clinching silver in the 200m freestyle and 50m backstroke, marking a milestone achievement for Indian swimming. Despite challenges, his performance set a high bar for future Indian competitors at this continental event.

Srihari Nataraj
  • Country:
  • India

Champion Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj made waves on the first day of the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships, securing silver medals in both the 200m freestyle and 50m backstroke events. Nataraj's twin successes make him the first Indian to achieve two continental medals in a single edition, a notable achievement highlighting India's rising potential in swimming.

This achievement marks a significant moment for Indian swimming, as it is the first time in 16 years that an Indian has won a medal at this prestigious continental competition. Despite not surpassing the national 200m freestyle record of 1:48.22, which Nataraj himself holds, his performance remained commendable. His efforts were followed by a superb showing in the 38th National Games where he secured multiple medals.

The championships are hosted at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Naranpura, featuring over 1,100 participants from 29 countries. This event doubles as a qualifying stage for the upcoming Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, setting the stage for future competitive excellence on an international scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

