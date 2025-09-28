Gujarat Splashes into Action: 11th Asian Aquatics Championships Begins

The 11th Asian Aquatics Championships officially launched in Ahmedabad, igniting the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex with palpable excitement. The Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, inaugurated the event, which has attracted over 1,100 athletes from 29 different countries. The 14-day competition underscores Ahmedabad's emergence as a burgeoning sports hub, according to a statement by the Swimming Federation of India.

During his address, Chief Minister Patel highlighted the progress of Indian athletics under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's National Sports Policy. He expressed pride in Indian athletes' increasing presence and success in Asian and international competitions. The opening ceremony dazzled attendees with a vibrant light and sound show, complemented by dance performances that celebrated India's cultural diversity.

Harsh Sanghavi, Gujarat's Sports and Youth Services Minister, emphasized the championship's role in pursuing the dream of hosting the 2036 Olympic Games. The minister assured that meticulous preparations have been made to ensure the event's success, turning global attention to Ahmedabad. Attendees were encouraged to partake in Gujarat's rich traditions, particularly during the Navratri season.

Swimming Federation of India's President expressed intent to pursue hosting the FINA World Aquatics Championships, urging for a new 50-meter pool in Ahmedabad to facilitate such global events. These developments signal a bold stride towards solidifying India's status on the international aquatics stage. (ANI)

