Left Menu

Sprint Sensation: Manikanta Hoblidhar's Close Call with National Record

Manikanta Hoblidhar narrowly missed the national record by one-hundredth of a second, winning the 100m gold at the 64th National Open Athletics Championships. Despite falling short, the sprinter expressed satisfaction with his personal best performance. The event also featured impressive runs in the men's and women's 400m races.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-09-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 21:14 IST
Sprint Sensation: Manikanta Hoblidhar's Close Call with National Record
  • Country:
  • India

Manikanta Hoblidhar of Services achieved a personal milestone by clocking his best time of 10.19 seconds while winning the 100m gold at the 64th National Open Athletics Championships.

The 24-year-old Army sprinter finished just shy of the national record set by Animesh Kujur. Though missing the mark by one-hundredth of a second, Hoblidhar broke his own meet record from earlier in the year.

The event saw other notable performances, including Olympian Rajesh Ramesh's season best in the men's 400m, alongside Sneha SS clinching victory in the women's 100m.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
J&K's Reservation Dilemma: Vote Banks Over Justice?

J&K's Reservation Dilemma: Vote Banks Over Justice?

 India
2
Tragic Stampede at Vijay's Rally: 40 Dead, Relief Announced

Tragic Stampede at Vijay's Rally: 40 Dead, Relief Announced

 India
3
Chaos and Tragedy: Shooting and Fire at Grand Blanc Church

Chaos and Tragedy: Shooting and Fire at Grand Blanc Church

 Global
4
Mehram Nagar Resistance: A United Front Against Demolition Plans

Mehram Nagar Resistance: A United Front Against Demolition Plans

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025