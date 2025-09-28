Sprint Sensation: Manikanta Hoblidhar's Close Call with National Record

Manikanta Hoblidhar of Services achieved a personal milestone by clocking his best time of 10.19 seconds while winning the 100m gold at the 64th National Open Athletics Championships.

The 24-year-old Army sprinter finished just shy of the national record set by Animesh Kujur. Though missing the mark by one-hundredth of a second, Hoblidhar broke his own meet record from earlier in the year.

The event saw other notable performances, including Olympian Rajesh Ramesh's season best in the men's 400m, alongside Sneha SS clinching victory in the women's 100m.

(With inputs from agencies.)