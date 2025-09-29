India Triumphs in Asia Cup Final: Echoes of Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has drawn a compelling comparison between India's triumph over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final and the military success of Operation Sindoor. Modi took to the platform X to celebrate the victory, implying that both the cricket match and the operation showcased India's dominance over its neighboring rival.

In a stunning display of skill and composure, Tilak Varma's impressive performance helped India clinch its ninth Asia Cup title. The left-handed batsman, known for his blend of boldness and caution, delivered a brilliant performance, securing a five-wicket victory against Pakistan in what was a nail-biting final.

As the match drew to its tense conclusion, India needed 10 runs in the last over. Key contributions from Varma and debutant Rinku Singh, who landed the winning boundary, ensured that Indian fans had moments of sheer ecstasy, marking another glorious chapter in India's cricketing history.

