Left Menu

Tyrrell Hatton Secures Ryder Cup Victory for Europe in Thrilling Finish

Tyrrell Hatton clinched Europe's Ryder Cup victory with a half-point against Collin Morikawa. Despite a strong push from the U.S., Shane Lowry's match ensured the trophy stayed with Europe. The final match ended in a tie as Viktor Hovland withdrew due to injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Farmingdale | Updated: 29-09-2025 03:17 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 03:17 IST
Tyrrell Hatton Secures Ryder Cup Victory for Europe in Thrilling Finish
  • Country:
  • United States

Tyrrell Hatton was pivotal in securing a win for Europe in the Ryder Cup, concluding a tense final day at Bethpage Black with a crucial half-point from his match against American Collin Morikawa.

The dramatic day saw Shane Lowry guarantee Europe retained the trophy by finishing level with Russell Henley, bringing Europe closer to the victory mark of 14-1/2 points.

The final match, involving Europe's Viktor Hovland, was declared a tie even before starting since Hovland had to withdraw due to injury, granting both teams half a point each.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rachel Reeves' Bold Promise to Combat Youth Unemployment

Rachel Reeves' Bold Promise to Combat Youth Unemployment

 United Kingdom
2
North Korea and China: Strengthening Ties for Regional Stability

North Korea and China: Strengthening Ties for Regional Stability

 Global
3
Tyrrell Hatton Secures Ryder Cup Victory for Europe in Thrilling Finish

Tyrrell Hatton Secures Ryder Cup Victory for Europe in Thrilling Finish

 United States
4
Hatton Clinches Victory for Europe in Ryder Cup Thriller

Hatton Clinches Victory for Europe in Ryder Cup Thriller

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025