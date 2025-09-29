Tyrrell Hatton Secures Ryder Cup Victory for Europe in Thrilling Finish

Tyrrell Hatton was pivotal in securing a win for Europe in the Ryder Cup, concluding a tense final day at Bethpage Black with a crucial half-point from his match against American Collin Morikawa.

The dramatic day saw Shane Lowry guarantee Europe retained the trophy by finishing level with Russell Henley, bringing Europe closer to the victory mark of 14-1/2 points.

The final match, involving Europe's Viktor Hovland, was declared a tie even before starting since Hovland had to withdraw due to injury, granting both teams half a point each.

