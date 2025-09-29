Trophy Turmoil: India's Dramatic Asia Cup Victory Overshadowed
In a dramatic post-match scenario, India refused the Asia Cup trophy from ACC Chairman, Pakistan's Mohsin Naqvi, due to his anti-India stance. This unprecedented incident overshadowed India's victory over Pakistan. The BCCI is set to file a protest with the ICC against Naqvi in the forthcoming ICC conference.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a surprising twist at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India refrained from accepting the Asia Cup trophy after emerging victorious against Pakistan. Interior Minister of Pakistan and ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi faced refusal from the Indian cricket team due to his controversial anti-India sentiments.
A high-stakes match culminated in off-field drama as team India, having secured a five-wicket win, declined the presentation from Naqvi. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had preemptively communicated its stance through ACC channels, citing discomfort with Naqvi's role.
This incident has led to plans by the BCCI to formally protest Naqvi's involvement at an upcoming ICC conference. Unresolved tensions between the cricket boards may impact future fixtures, especially in multi-national tournaments where India-Pakistan matches hold substantial economic value.