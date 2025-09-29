Left Menu

Trophy Turmoil: India's Dramatic Asia Cup Victory Overshadowed

In a dramatic post-match scenario, India refused the Asia Cup trophy from ACC Chairman, Pakistan's Mohsin Naqvi, due to his anti-India stance. This unprecedented incident overshadowed India's victory over Pakistan. The BCCI is set to file a protest with the ICC against Naqvi in the forthcoming ICC conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 29-09-2025 07:07 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 07:07 IST
Trophy Turmoil: India's Dramatic Asia Cup Victory Overshadowed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a surprising twist at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India refrained from accepting the Asia Cup trophy after emerging victorious against Pakistan. Interior Minister of Pakistan and ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi faced refusal from the Indian cricket team due to his controversial anti-India sentiments.

A high-stakes match culminated in off-field drama as team India, having secured a five-wicket win, declined the presentation from Naqvi. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had preemptively communicated its stance through ACC channels, citing discomfort with Naqvi's role.

This incident has led to plans by the BCCI to formally protest Naqvi's involvement at an upcoming ICC conference. Unresolved tensions between the cricket boards may impact future fixtures, especially in multi-national tournaments where India-Pakistan matches hold substantial economic value.

TRENDING

1
South Korea, U.S. Aim to Revamp Visa Systems for Korean Enterprises

South Korea, U.S. Aim to Revamp Visa Systems for Korean Enterprises

 South Korea
2
South Korea's Digital Recovery: After the Blaze

South Korea's Digital Recovery: After the Blaze

 Global
3
South Korea Revives Visa-Free Entry to Boost Chinese Tourism

South Korea Revives Visa-Free Entry to Boost Chinese Tourism

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes Michigan Church in Deadly Shooting and Fire

Tragedy Strikes Michigan Church in Deadly Shooting and Fire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025