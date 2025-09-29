Trophy Turmoil: India's Dramatic Asia Cup Victory Overshadowed

In a surprising twist at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India refrained from accepting the Asia Cup trophy after emerging victorious against Pakistan. Interior Minister of Pakistan and ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi faced refusal from the Indian cricket team due to his controversial anti-India sentiments.

A high-stakes match culminated in off-field drama as team India, having secured a five-wicket win, declined the presentation from Naqvi. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had preemptively communicated its stance through ACC channels, citing discomfort with Naqvi's role.

This incident has led to plans by the BCCI to formally protest Naqvi's involvement at an upcoming ICC conference. Unresolved tensions between the cricket boards may impact future fixtures, especially in multi-national tournaments where India-Pakistan matches hold substantial economic value.