Abhishek Sharma: The Staircase to Cricket Success

Abhishek Sharma, part of India's U-19 World Cup-winning team, finally broke into the senior set-up after six years. His performance in the recent Asia Cup, scoring 314 runs with a striking rate of nearly 200, highlights patience and skill development over the years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 29-09-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 10:54 IST
Abhishek Sharma, a key player in India's U-19 World Cup-winning team, recently made his mark on the senior cricket stage with a standout performance in the Asia Cup.

Despite his batchmates Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill advancing quickly, Sharma embraced a slower journey to bolster his cricketing skills.

His Asia Cup performance, characterized by three 50-plus scores and a near 200 strike rate, highlights the benefits of his patience and growth over years spent in domestic cricket.

