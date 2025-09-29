Abhishek Sharma: The Staircase to Cricket Success

Abhishek Sharma, a key player in India's U-19 World Cup-winning team, recently made his mark on the senior cricket stage with a standout performance in the Asia Cup.

Despite his batchmates Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill advancing quickly, Sharma embraced a slower journey to bolster his cricketing skills.

His Asia Cup performance, characterized by three 50-plus scores and a near 200 strike rate, highlights the benefits of his patience and growth over years spent in domestic cricket.