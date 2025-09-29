Left Menu

Kanika Siwach's Decisive Strike Leads India to Victory

Kanika Siwach scored the only goal as India's junior women's hockey team triumphed over Australia's U21 side with a close 1-0 victory. This win follows two consecutive losses to the same team. India aims to carry this momentum into their final two matches against Canberra Chill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canberra | Updated: 29-09-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 12:13 IST
Kanika Siwach
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a thrilling encounter, Kanika Siwach emerged as the hero by netting the decisive goal for India's junior women's hockey team, securing a 1-0 win against Australia U21.

The breakthrough came in the 32nd minute at the National Hockey Centre, following a goalless first half, as Siwach skillfully found the net.

This victory, after consecutive losses, revitalizes India's tour and sets the stage for their concluding matches against Canberra Chill, part of Australia's Hockey One League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

