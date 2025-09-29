India Set to Break 47-Year ICC Title Drought in Women's Cricket

The Indian women's cricket team is preparing to make history by capturing its first-ever ICC title in the upcoming ODI World Cup. The tournament opens with India facing Sri Lanka, a match eagerly anticipated by fans and players alike.

Ranked third globally and led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, India plans to utilize its familiarity with local conditions in pursuit of victory. The 13th edition of the World Cup marks its return to Indian soil after 12 years, a significant moment for the sport in the country.

The competition includes eight leading teams vying for the coveted title, with India standing out due to recent strong performances and a strategic lineup poised to challenge favorites like Australia and England.

