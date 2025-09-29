India's Asia Cup Triumph: A Victory Beyond the Field

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hailed the Indian cricket team for capturing the Asia Cup, characterizing their play as warrior-like during the decisive match against Pakistan.

The chief minister also applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership related to 'Operation Sindoor,' a military initiative by the Indian Army aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure after an attack in Pahalgam.

India secured its ninth Asia Cup title by defeating Pakistan with a five-wicket triumph in a high-stakes final in Dubai. Post-victory, PM Modi celebrated the win by paralleling it with the successful operation, asserting India's consistent success. Yadav noted the Indian team's bold stance in refusing the trophy from the Pakistani Home Minister and championed their decision to donate match fees to support the armed forces and terrorism victims.

Yadav lauded the players' commitment to donating their entire match fees for the development of the Indian Army. 'Our players truly stood their ground, refusing even to make eye contact with the Pakistani team,' he remarked.

