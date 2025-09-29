Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India Clinches Epic Asia Cup Victory

India triumphs over Pakistan in a thrilling Asia Cup 2025 final, clinching their ninth title. Key performances from Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, and Kuldeep Yadav highlighted the victory. Congratulations poured in from Pravin Amre and Anand Mahindra, emphasizing self-belief as the team's strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 13:12 IST
Former Indian cricketer Pravin Amre (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a breathtaking conclusion to the Asia Cup 2025, Team India emerged victorious against arch-rivals Pakistan, capturing their ninth Asia Cup title. The match, held in Dubai, saw crucial contributions from Tilak Varma, whose composed half-century alongside partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, set the tone for India's chase in a tense final.

The victory marks another milestone for Suryakumar Yadav-led India, boasting an impressive T20I record under his captaincy. Former cricketer Pravin Amre hailed the team's focus amidst pressure, referring to their triumph as a salute to 'Operation Sindoor'. The win, he asserts, will be etched in memory, with the team dismissing external distractions to focus on their game.

Odisha Minister Suryabanshi Suraj and industry leader Anand Mahindra joined in the chorus of praises, with Mahindra lauding the team's self-belief and resilience as their 'Brahmastra'. The bowlers' performance, particularly Kuldeep Yadav's magical spell, dismantled the Pakistan lineup, setting the stage for a successful chase spearheaded by a crucial innings from Tilak Varma. (ANI)

