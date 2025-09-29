Left Menu

Yuvraj Sandhu Struggles as Rattanon Wins Mercuries Taiwan Masters

Indian golfer Yuvraj Sandhu finished T-43 at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters, navigating challenging conditions at the Taiwan Golf and Country Club. Sandhu's final round included four birdies, three bogeys, and a triple bogey, culminating in a 10 over par score. Rattanon Wannasrichan claimed victory with a final score of five under par.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipeicity | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:28 IST
Yuvraj Sandhu Struggles as Rattanon Wins Mercuries Taiwan Masters
Yuvraj Sandhu

Indian golfer Yuvraj Sandhu concluded the Mercuries Taiwan Masters at Tied-43, facing significant challenges amongst under par rounds.

Sandhu began with a bogey on the third, followed by a birdie on the fourth, continuing this pattern until a costly triple bogey on the 12th hole. Consecutive birdies on the 15th and 16th offered a brief comeback, though a final hole bogey sealed his 10 over par score for the week.

In contrast, Thailand's Rattanon Wannasrichan clinched the title with a 1-over 73 round, finishing at five under par. Fellow Thai golfer Suradit Yongcharoenchai grabbed second place at four under, while Sarit Suwannarut made a standout 5-under 67 on the last day.

TRENDING

1
France Boosts Denmark's Defense with Anti-Drone Support

France Boosts Denmark's Defense with Anti-Drone Support

 France
2
Dhariwal Buildtech Ltd Sets Rs 950 Crore IPO in Motion

Dhariwal Buildtech Ltd Sets Rs 950 Crore IPO in Motion

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From 'Bimaru' to India's Growth Engine

Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From 'Bimaru' to India's Growth Engine

 India
4
BJD Launches Month-Long Yatra to Highlight BJP's Alleged Failures in Odisha

BJD Launches Month-Long Yatra to Highlight BJP's Alleged Failures in Odisha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025