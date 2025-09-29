Yuvraj Sandhu Struggles as Rattanon Wins Mercuries Taiwan Masters

Indian golfer Yuvraj Sandhu concluded the Mercuries Taiwan Masters at Tied-43, facing significant challenges amongst under par rounds.

Sandhu began with a bogey on the third, followed by a birdie on the fourth, continuing this pattern until a costly triple bogey on the 12th hole. Consecutive birdies on the 15th and 16th offered a brief comeback, though a final hole bogey sealed his 10 over par score for the week.

In contrast, Thailand's Rattanon Wannasrichan clinched the title with a 1-over 73 round, finishing at five under par. Fellow Thai golfer Suradit Yongcharoenchai grabbed second place at four under, while Sarit Suwannarut made a standout 5-under 67 on the last day.