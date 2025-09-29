Left Menu

Trailblazer Atiqa Mir: Young Indian Racer Shines on Global Stage

Young racer Atiqa Mir achieved a podium finish at the RMC Invitational karting event in Al Ain. Overcoming a challenging race, she advanced from eighth to third. Supported by Formula 1, Atiqa's recent successes include top finishes in Slovakia and Dubai. Her resilience and adaptability impressed her father, a former karting champion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alain | Updated: 29-09-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 15:31 IST
Atiqa Mir
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Young Indian racing sensation Atiqa Mir clinched a podium finish at the RMC Invitational karting event held at Al Ain Raceway, showcasing her exceptional talent and resilience.

The 10-year-old space veered through the competition after starting from the eighth position due to an earlier mishap, ultimately securing third place.

Supported financially and technically by Formula 1's Academy DYD program, the Dubai-based driver has seen recent success in other international karting championships, elevating her status in the sport. Her father, Asif Nazir Mir, lauded her adaptability and remarkable performance amid frequent class changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

