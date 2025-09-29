Left Menu

Alcaraz Sets Up Japan Open Final Clash with Fritz After Comeback Win Over Ruud

Carlos Alcaraz battled back to defeat Casper Ruud and secure a spot in the Japan Open final against Taylor Fritz. After a tense start, Alcaraz regained composure to win 3-6 6-3 6-4. He will seek redemption against Fritz, who defeated him in the recent Laver Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:56 IST
Carlos Alcaraz, ranked world number one, showcased his tennis prowess by overcoming a sluggish start to triumph over Casper Ruud 3-6 6-3 6-4 on Monday. This victory propels him into the final of the Japan Open, setting the stage for a keenly anticipated face-off against Taylor Fritz.

Alcaraz demonstrated resilience after trailing in the initial set, fighting back with impressive determination. He broke Ruud's serve in a critical moment, marking a significant shift in momentum that led to his clinching victory. This win marks Alcaraz's eighth title year pursuit.

Taylor Fritz, Alcaraz's next challenger, dispatched Jenson Brooksby with commanding performances, reaching his third season final. Fritz's serving skills were pivotal, setting the tone and pressure against his opponents. The final promises an electrifying encounter between these top tennis talents.

