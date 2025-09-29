Soccer's Endless Marathon: The Growing Strain on Players

FIFPRO has issued a stark warning to soccer's governing bodies, emphasizing the urgent need for a more balanced competition calendar. The call comes amid growing concerns over player fatigue, as many athletes are nearing breaking point due to insufficient off-seasons.

According to the player's union's recent report on 2024-25 workloads, the health and performance risks are mounting owing to congested schedules, especially for those participating in the Club World Cup. Top teams like Paris St Germain and Chelsea have experienced off-seasons shorter than the recommended 28 days, which is leading to severe physical and mental stress for players.

CEO of the Professional Footballers' Association and FIFPRO board member, Maheta Molango, highlighted the critical nature of considering consecutive seasons rather than isolated periods. The report also pointed to the extreme travel demands placed on players during international breaks, exemplified by Moises Caicedo's extensive travel itinerary for just four matches. The relentless schedule poses a significant threat to player performance and wellbeing.