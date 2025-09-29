Indian Hockey Team Gears Up for Major Challenges Ahead

In preparation for two significant international assignments, Hockey India unveiled a 33-member core group for the Senior Men's National Coaching Camp. Hosted at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru, the camp will run from September 29 to October 18, ahead of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia and a challenging tour of South Africa, according to Hockey India's press release.

The Indian squad enters the camp with renewed confidence following their unbeaten triumph at the Men's Hockey Asia Cup in Rajgir, which secured them a spot in the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2026. The focus now is on preserving their winning momentum, addressing key areas of improvement, and strengthening the team's depth. Chief Coach Craig Fulton expressed that winning the Asia Cup was a crucial milestone, but it marks just the beginning. With renewed determination, the team aims to hone their tactical skills for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and gear up for the World Cup preparations in South Africa.

Included in the 33-member list are Goalkeepers Krishan B Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Pawan, and Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar; Defenders Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jarmanpreet Singh, Poovanna Chandura Boby, Yashdeep Siwach, Amandeep Lakra, and Varun Kumar; Midfielders Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, and Mohammed Raheel Mouseen; and Forwards Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Selvam Karthi, Shilanand Lakra, Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Angad Bir Singh, and Aditya Arjun Lalage.