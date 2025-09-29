West Indies Squad Shake-Up: Alzarri Joseph Out, Jediah Blades In

The West Indies cricket team faces a significant shift, as pacer Alzarri Joseph has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against India because of a lower back injury. In his stead, left-arm pacer Jediah Blades from Barbados has been drafted into the squad.

The injury concerns don't end there, as the Cricket West Indies (CWI) revealed that veteran all-rounder Jason Holder has turned down the opportunity to join the squad for this series in order to undergo a planned medical procedure.

In a domino effect of injuries, Shamar Joseph is also unavailable for the Test series, prompting the inclusion of uncapped all-rounder Johann Layne. The revised squad now heads to Ahmedabad, with the first Test commencing on October 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)