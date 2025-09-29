Left Menu

West Indies Squad Shake-Up: Alzarri Joseph Out, Jediah Blades In

West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph will miss the Test series against India due to a lower back injury. Jediah Blades replaces him in the squad. Jason Holder also declined to join the series for medical reasons. Changes include uncapped Johann Layne substituting Shamar Joseph due to injury.

The West Indies cricket team faces a significant shift, as pacer Alzarri Joseph has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against India because of a lower back injury. In his stead, left-arm pacer Jediah Blades from Barbados has been drafted into the squad.

The injury concerns don't end there, as the Cricket West Indies (CWI) revealed that veteran all-rounder Jason Holder has turned down the opportunity to join the squad for this series in order to undergo a planned medical procedure.

In a domino effect of injuries, Shamar Joseph is also unavailable for the Test series, prompting the inclusion of uncapped all-rounder Johann Layne. The revised squad now heads to Ahmedabad, with the first Test commencing on October 2.

