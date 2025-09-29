Hardik Pandya's Resilience: The Heartbeat of Team India's Success
Hardik Pandya missed the Asia Cup final due to injury but lauds India's triumph. He believes such experiences prepare the team for future challenges. Despite a less impressive personal performance, Pandya emphasizes his dedication to bowling and praises teammate Abhishek Sharma's impact.
Hardik Pandya expressed his disappointment at missing the Asia Cup final against Pakistan due to a minor injury, but drew solace from India's victory. The team successfully chased down the target of 147 in 19.4 overs, securing their ninth Asia Cup title.
Praising the team's resilience in high-pressure situations, Pandya noted, "These games are going to help us in the long run where we will be tested." He highlighted the ability of the team to adapt quickly to different conditions and situations in T20 cricket.
Despite a modest personal performance in the tournament, Pandya emphasized his passion for bowling, describing it as his primary focus and relishing the challenge of opening the bowling alongside Jasprit Bumrah. He also commended Abhishek Sharma for his fearless and impactful top-order performance.
