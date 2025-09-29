Left Menu

Hemanth Muddappa Dominates at National Drag Racing Championship

Hemanth Muddappa showcased exceptional performance at the Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship, clinching five victories out of seven starts. Competing at Madras International Circuit, he won in multiple categories, with more rounds scheduled in December. Muddappa aims to improve and secure his 16th crown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-09-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 19:41 IST
In a display of sheer prowess, Hemanth Muddappa of Mantra Racing emerged victorious on several occasions at the Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship.

Racing at the Madras International Circuit, Muddappa, who stands as the most successful rider in the competition's history, won five out of his seven starts. After dominating the first round, he returned to win in two main categories, confirming his elite status.

Looking ahead to the final rounds in December, Muddappa expressed his determination to strengthen his racing strategy and secure his 16th national crown. 'We are focused on bringing updates to come back stronger,' he stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

