Hemanth Muddappa Dominates at National Drag Racing Championship

In a display of sheer prowess, Hemanth Muddappa of Mantra Racing emerged victorious on several occasions at the Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship.

Racing at the Madras International Circuit, Muddappa, who stands as the most successful rider in the competition's history, won five out of his seven starts. After dominating the first round, he returned to win in two main categories, confirming his elite status.

Looking ahead to the final rounds in December, Muddappa expressed his determination to strengthen his racing strategy and secure his 16th national crown. 'We are focused on bringing updates to come back stronger,' he stated.

