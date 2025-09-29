Left Menu

Windies Face India Test Tour Without Key Bowler Alzarri Joseph

West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph is out of the India tour due to a back injury. His absence poses a challenge for Windies' ICC World Test Championship campaign. Jediah Blades steps in as replacement for the series starting October 2, marking a pivotal moment for new India captain Shubman Gill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 20:08 IST
Windies Face India Test Tour Without Key Bowler Alzarri Joseph
Alzarri Joseph. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Antigua

West Indies will confront India in a crucial two-Test series without their key fast bowler, Alzarri Joseph. Joseph, who has amassed 124 wickets from 40 Tests, was ruled out due to a lower-back injury, the International Cricket Council (ICC) reported on Monday. Jediah Blades, an uncapped Test player, will replace him.

The series, kicking off on October 2, is vital for the West Indies' ICC World Test Championship (WTC) campaign. The team, led by Roston Chase, aims to counter an India side under new captain Shubman Gill. A successful outing could alter Windies' fortunes against a transitioning but strong Indian team.

West Indies, seeking their first Test victory in India since 1994, face a formidable challenge. They arrive after a 0-3 loss to Australia, while India returns home following a 2-2 draw against England. Jediah Blades, who played in ODIs and T20Is, fills in for Joseph, as Jason Holder declined the selection for personal reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Convicted Rapist and Murderer Absconds After Parole

Convicted Rapist and Murderer Absconds After Parole

 India
2
Centre Remains Open for Dialogue with Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance

Centre Remains Open for Dialogue with Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Al...

 India
3
Utah Student Faces Capital Charges for High-Profile Political Assassination

Utah Student Faces Capital Charges for High-Profile Political Assassination

 Global
4
Uniting Business and Policy: The Inaugural India Business Forum

Uniting Business and Policy: The Inaugural India Business Forum

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025