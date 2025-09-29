Windies Face India Test Tour Without Key Bowler Alzarri Joseph

West Indies will confront India in a crucial two-Test series without their key fast bowler, Alzarri Joseph. Joseph, who has amassed 124 wickets from 40 Tests, was ruled out due to a lower-back injury, the International Cricket Council (ICC) reported on Monday. Jediah Blades, an uncapped Test player, will replace him.

The series, kicking off on October 2, is vital for the West Indies' ICC World Test Championship (WTC) campaign. The team, led by Roston Chase, aims to counter an India side under new captain Shubman Gill. A successful outing could alter Windies' fortunes against a transitioning but strong Indian team.

West Indies, seeking their first Test victory in India since 1994, face a formidable challenge. They arrive after a 0-3 loss to Australia, while India returns home following a 2-2 draw against England. Jediah Blades, who played in ODIs and T20Is, fills in for Joseph, as Jason Holder declined the selection for personal reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)