Samardeep Gill's Stunning Shot Put Triumph

In a thrilling conclusion to the men's shot put event at the National Open Athletics Championships, Samardeep Gill seized the spotlight by defeating two-time Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor. Gill's victory was secured with a commendable throw of 19.79 meters, a performance that underscored his rising potential in the sport.

Despite a shaky start, Gill found his rhythm and managed to outpace Toor, who had to settle for silver with a best throw of 19.32 meters. Gill expressed determination to convert his consistent 20-meter training runs into competition success, while Toor announced plans to take a break before resuming training for upcoming events.

Elsewhere in the championships, young Nitin Gupta made waves in the men's 20km race walk, clinching first place on his senior national competition debut. This achievement, along with outstanding performances in various other events, highlighted a day of compelling athletics at the championships.

