Dominant Debuts and Surprise Upsets at Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship
Top seed Vaishnavi Adkar started strong at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship, defeating Mirudhula Palanivel. Debasis Sahoo caused an upset by beating fifth seed Parth Aggarwal. SD Prajwal Dev and Sahira Singh also advanced with convincing victories in their respective matches.
Top seed Vaishnavi Adkar made a confident start in the women's singles at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship. Adkar displayed dominance with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Mirudhula Palanivel, effortlessly advancing to the next round.
In men's singles, Odisha's Debasis Sahoo pulled off a major upset, ousting fifth seed Parth Aggarwal with a convincing 7-5, 6-0 win. Sahoo recovered from a 5-3 deficit in the first set, winning four consecutive games and breezing through the second set.
Other highlights included SD Prajwal Dev's 6-2, 6-1 win over Sarthak Suden and Sahira Singh's 6-4, 6-0 victory over Sonicka Jadeesh. Former champion Manish Sureshkumar defeated Amrutjay Mohanty 6-3, 6-1, showcasing powerful forehand winners.
