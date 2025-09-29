Dominant Debuts and Surprise Upsets at Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship

Top seed Vaishnavi Adkar made a confident start in the women's singles at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship. Adkar displayed dominance with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Mirudhula Palanivel, effortlessly advancing to the next round.

In men's singles, Odisha's Debasis Sahoo pulled off a major upset, ousting fifth seed Parth Aggarwal with a convincing 7-5, 6-0 win. Sahoo recovered from a 5-3 deficit in the first set, winning four consecutive games and breezing through the second set.

Other highlights included SD Prajwal Dev's 6-2, 6-1 win over Sarthak Suden and Sahira Singh's 6-4, 6-0 victory over Sonicka Jadeesh. Former champion Manish Sureshkumar defeated Amrutjay Mohanty 6-3, 6-1, showcasing powerful forehand winners.

(With inputs from agencies.)