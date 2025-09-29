Jannik Sinner's Resurgence: Battling Through to China Open Semi-Finals

Jannik Sinner showcased his tenacity by advancing to the China Open semi-finals, defeating Hungarian player Fabian Marozsan 6-1 7-5. The victory highlights the Italian's drive to bridge the ranking gap with world number one Carlos Alcaraz.

Despite losing the top spot following his U.S. Open title loss to Alcaraz, Sinner has bounced back impressively in Beijing, reaching his seventh semi-final of the season across eight tournaments. He dominated the first set in just 26 minutes with aggressive baseline play, despite encountering resistance and a scare from an awkward fall in the second set. Sinner recovered from a break deficit at 4-5, eventually securing his 40th tour-level match win.

Speaking after the match, Sinner acknowledged the challenge his opponent posed, stating, "We both played well in the second set, and his peak is high. I was fortunate with some unforced errors when he was serving for the set." Next, Sinner faces Australian third seed Alex De Minaur, who reached the semis following Jakub Mensik's retirement due to injury.

