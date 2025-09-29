India's Record-Breaking Triumph at the World Para Athletics Championships

India made a significant mark at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, securing its first double podium finish in the men's javelin F46 event. Rinku Hooda clinched gold with a record-breaking throw of 66.37 meters, while Sundar Singh Gurjar earned silver, marking a spectacular day for the nation.

Despite narrowly missing a podium sweep, Ajeet Singh's near-bronze finish highlighted India's growing prowess, as Cuba's Guillermo Varona Gonzalez edged him out with a 63.34-meter throw. The nation's total medal count reached five, showcasing a brilliant performance with two golds, two silvers, and one bronze medal.

The championships, which feature 2,200 athletes from 104 countries, offer substantial global exposure and are pivotal for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics qualification. Boasting 186 medal events, India's hosting underscores its commitment to para-sport excellence and inclusivity. The tournament runs until October 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)