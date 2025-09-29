India Triumphs with Double Podium in Men's Javelin at World Para Athletics Championships

In an unprecedented achievement, India secured a double podium finish in the men's javelin F46 event at the World Para Athletics Championships hosted in New Delhi. The electrifying performance saw Rinku Hooda clinch the gold medal with a remarkable throw of 66.37m, setting a new championship record. His compatriot, Sundar Singh Gurjar, followed closely to capture the silver with a throw of 64.76m.

Speaking to the media post-victory, Rinku Hooda expressed his delight, highlighting his years of preparation and his resolve to eventually break the world record. "I was confident of touching 67-68 right from my first throw," he remarked, adding his sights are now set on the Asian Games.

The event, which saw India rise to sixth place on the medal table, boosted the nation's tally to five medals. This accomplishment underscores India's growing dominance in para-sports and the potential for greater success at international competitions.