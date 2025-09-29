Electrifying the Games: Highland's Eco-Friendly Legacy

In a groundbreaking move towards sustainability, LA28, the organizing committee for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, has partnered with Highland Electric Fleets. This strategic collaboration will see the deployment of 500 zero-emission buses repurposed from local school districts, aiming to slash emissions and costs effectively.

Meanwhile, Europe's Ryder Cup team celebrated a dramatic victory over the U.S., withstanding aggressive chants and overcoming a tense atmosphere at Long Island's Bethpage Black course. The win reinforces Europe's formidable presence in the traditionally composed world of golf.

In tennis, top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz stormed past Casper Ruud to secure a spot in the Japan Open final, eyeing his eighth career title. Concurrently, injury reports circulated in the sports realm, with significant updates on players like Jake Burger and Kolton Miller, who face consequential time on the sidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)