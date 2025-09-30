Maxwell Sidelined: Fracture Forces T20 Withdrawal
Australia's all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, aged 36, suffered a forearm fracture while bowling, causing him to miss the upcoming T20 series in New Zealand. Josh Philippe, a top performer in Australia's Big Bash League, will replace him. Maxwell will return home for medical evaluation.
In a setback for Australia's cricket team, seasoned all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has sustained a fracture in his forearm, ruling him out of the imminent Twenty20 series in New Zealand. At 36, Maxwell had recently been instrumental with an unbeaten half-century against South Africa.
The injury occurred during a net session when Maxwell was struck on his wrist while bowling. Consequently, he will be heading back to Australia to consult a specialist for further assessment.
Stepping in for Maxwell is Josh Philippe, hailed for his stellar performance as a batter-wicketkeeper in the Big Bash League. Philippe, recognized as player of the series during Australia 'A' tour of India, will take part in the matches set at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval.
