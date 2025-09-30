Left Menu

Maxwell Sidelined: Fracture Forces T20 Withdrawal

Australia's all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, aged 36, suffered a forearm fracture while bowling, causing him to miss the upcoming T20 series in New Zealand. Josh Philippe, a top performer in Australia's Big Bash League, will replace him. Maxwell will return home for medical evaluation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 30-09-2025 05:47 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 05:47 IST
Maxwell Sidelined: Fracture Forces T20 Withdrawal
Glenn Maxwell
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a setback for Australia's cricket team, seasoned all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has sustained a fracture in his forearm, ruling him out of the imminent Twenty20 series in New Zealand. At 36, Maxwell had recently been instrumental with an unbeaten half-century against South Africa.

The injury occurred during a net session when Maxwell was struck on his wrist while bowling. Consequently, he will be heading back to Australia to consult a specialist for further assessment.

Stepping in for Maxwell is Josh Philippe, hailed for his stellar performance as a batter-wicketkeeper in the Big Bash League. Philippe, recognized as player of the series during Australia 'A' tour of India, will take part in the matches set at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Markets in Peril as U.S. Government Teeters on Shutdown

Currency Markets in Peril as U.S. Government Teeters on Shutdown

 Global
2
South Korea and Japan: New Trade Alliances Amid Historical Tensions

South Korea and Japan: New Trade Alliances Amid Historical Tensions

 South Korea
3
Tragedy at Texas Casino: Gunfire Erupts in Eagle Pass

Tragedy at Texas Casino: Gunfire Erupts in Eagle Pass

 Global
4
Trump Raises Tariffs to Protect U.S. Wood Industry

Trump Raises Tariffs to Protect U.S. Wood Industry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025