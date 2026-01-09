Ashes Stars Set to Ignite Big Bash League Amid BBL Points Table Tight Race

Following a triumphant 4-1 Ashes series win, Australian cricket stars like Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja are gearing up for immediate participation in the Big Bash League (BBL), as reported by ESPNCricinfo. Smith will represent Sydney Sixers, alongside Mitchell Starc's return to the league after an 11-year hiatus.

Travis Head, the highest run-scorer in the Ashes, has decided to skip the BBL to rest before the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Scott Boland and Cameron Green will also take time off. The Sydney Sixers aim to capitalize on Smith's availability, hoping to move up in the standings and secure a spot in the finals.

Among others joining their BBL teams are Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey. The ongoing tournament sees a close contest with only four points separating the top seven teams in the standings, tightening competition as players balance league matches with impending T20 international commitments in Pakistan before the World Cup.