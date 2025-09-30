Injury Strikes Wallabies: Impact and Opportunities

Wallabies scrumhalf Tate McDermott will be absent from this weekend's Rugby Championship finale against New Zealand in Perth and, likely, the end-of-season tour after sustaining a severe hamstring injury. Rugby Australia announced on Tuesday that McDermott would need surgery following the injury incurred during last week's defeat to the All Blacks in Auckland, sidelining him for an extended recovery period.

In McDermott's absence, Jake Gordon is expected to step in, provided he recovers from his own hamstring issue. Ryan Lonergan appears set to earn his second cap from the bench. Meanwhile, Nic White, who delayed his retirement plans to assist the team amidst Gordon's earlier absence, will join the preparation efforts for Saturday's match.

Australia stands on the brink of claiming their first Rugby Championship title in a decade, contingent on a bonus-point win over the All Blacks, coupled with an Argentine victory over world champions South Africa in London. The Wallabies' forthcoming end-of-season tour includes high-profile matches against Japan, England, Italy, Ireland, and France, commencing in late October through November.