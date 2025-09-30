Left Menu

Nepal Stuns West Indies with Historic T20 Triumph

Nepal defeated the West Indies by 90 runs in a record-breaking Twenty20 series, marking their first victory against an ICC full member. Nepal's impressive performance featured career-best scores from Aasif Sheikh and Sundeep Jora. West Indies struggled, succumbing to their lowest T20 total against an associate team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sharjah | Updated: 30-09-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 09:24 IST
Nepal Stuns West Indies with Historic T20 Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Nepal has pulled off a stunning victory against the West Indies, beating the cricket giants by 90 runs in a Twenty20 series with a match to spare. This historic win is Nepal's first against an ICC full member, signaling a significant moment in their cricketing journey.

Nepal showcased stellar performances, particularly from batsmen Aasif Sheikh and Sundeep Jora, who marked career-best scores, propelling their team to a formidable 173-6. The West Indies struggled significantly, ending their innings at a mere 83 runs, thanks to a remarkable bowling effort led by Mohammad Aadil Alam's 4-24.

While this defeat is a new low for the West Indies, Nepal's captain Rohit Paudel expressed immense pride in the achievement, emphasizing its importance for showcasing their talent on the international stage. The final match is set for Tuesday, where Nepal aims for a clean sweep.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NBA Stars Share Strategies and Challenges Ahead of New Season

NBA Stars Share Strategies and Challenges Ahead of New Season

 Global
2
Reviving Dreams: The Earth Titanium Project's Comeback Story

Reviving Dreams: The Earth Titanium Project's Comeback Story

 United States
3
Global Pharmaceutical Industry Turbulence: Leadership Changes and Strategic Moves

Global Pharmaceutical Industry Turbulence: Leadership Changes and Strategic ...

 Global
4
ExxonMobil Eyes Mozambique Expansion Amid Security Concerns

ExxonMobil Eyes Mozambique Expansion Amid Security Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025