Nepal Stuns West Indies with Historic T20 Triumph

Nepal has pulled off a stunning victory against the West Indies, beating the cricket giants by 90 runs in a Twenty20 series with a match to spare. This historic win is Nepal's first against an ICC full member, signaling a significant moment in their cricketing journey.

Nepal showcased stellar performances, particularly from batsmen Aasif Sheikh and Sundeep Jora, who marked career-best scores, propelling their team to a formidable 173-6. The West Indies struggled significantly, ending their innings at a mere 83 runs, thanks to a remarkable bowling effort led by Mohammad Aadil Alam's 4-24.

While this defeat is a new low for the West Indies, Nepal's captain Rohit Paudel expressed immense pride in the achievement, emphasizing its importance for showcasing their talent on the international stage. The final match is set for Tuesday, where Nepal aims for a clean sweep.

(With inputs from agencies.)