Mateo Pellegrino's Double Propels Parma to Victory

Mateo Pellegrino's impressive double secured a vital 2-1 victory for Parma over Torino in the Serie A fixture, giving new coach Carlos Cuesta his debut win in the league. The result broke the deadlock of a low-scoring affair between two of the league's struggling offenses.

Pellegrino opened the scoring with a confident penalty and had a subsequent goal disallowed for offside shortly into the second half. Torino's Cyril Ngonge provided a moment of individual brilliance, leveling the game with a stunning strike from the edge of the penalty area.

Pellegrino, however, was not to be denied, sealing the win for Parma with a decisive header. Later, Lazio cruised to a 3-0 win at Genoa, led by Valentín Castellanos, ensuring a shift in league positions for the teams involved.

