NBA Stars Share Strategies and Challenges Ahead of New Season

Basketball legend LeBron James clarified his intentions regarding playing alongside his sons during the Los Angeles Lakers' media day. Despite sharing the court with his first son Bronny last season, James expressed no plans to delay his career conclusion to wait for his younger son, Bryce, to reach the NBA.

Meanwhile, star forward Kevin Durant, celebrating his 37th birthday, revealed a willingness to extend his stay with the Houston Rockets. While Durant remains open to negotiations, his current contract with the Rockets still has another year remaining, offering potential stability for both player and team.

Over in the Eastern Conference, Celtics star Jayson Tatum emphasized a methodical recovery process from an Achilles injury, focusing on full recovery rather than team pressure. In Denver, Nikola Jokic expressed a deep commitment to staying with the Nuggets, even considering a lucrative long-term extension next offseason.

(With inputs from agencies.)