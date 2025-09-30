Left Menu

French Open Defies Trend, Retains Human Touch in Line Judging

The French Open will retain line judges for the 2026 tournament, diverging from the trend of using Electronic Line Calling systems at other Grand Slams. While the technology has gained popularity, especially during the pandemic, the French Tennis Federation values the human touch and expertise of its referees.

The French Open will continue to utilize line judges for its 2026 tournament, diverging from the approach of the other three Grand Slams, which have adopted Electronic Line Calling (ELC) systems. The French Tennis Federation announced their decision, highlighting the human element as a key feature of their tournament's integrity.

Initially introduced in 2017 at the Next Gen ATP Finals, the ELC system gained traction during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been fully integrated into the ATP Tour's events. Though the Australian Open, U.S. Open, and Wimbledon have shifted to ELC, Roland Garros prefers to maintain its tradition of human refereeing, citing a high standard of decision-making.

The FFT noted that in the 2025 edition, 404 referees were present, with a significant number from France. Despite the potential for human error, officials at Roland Garros can utilize ball trace marks on clay to aid decisions. The ELC system's mixed reviews this year, particularly at Wimbledon, have reinforced the French Open's commitment to preserving human oversight in officiating.

