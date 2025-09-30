The Long Haul: Iga Swiatek Criticizes Tennis Season Intensity

World number two Iga Swiatek has voiced concerns over the demanding nature of the tennis season, proposing a reduction in her schedule to prioritize health, even if it means forgoing mandatory tournaments. Her comments come amidst criticism of the men's and women's circuits for their prolonged 11-month seasons.

This scrutiny intensified during the 'Asian swing' as injuries led to the halt of five matches at the China Open. Players like Camila Osorio and others found themselves unable to complete matches due to fatigue. Swiatek noted the peculiar challenge this part of the season presents, as it closely follows the end of the year's rigorous schedule.

Under WTA regulations, top players are required to participate in numerous mandatory events, with penalties for non-compliance. Swiatek's assertion that fulfilling these obligations is untenable highlights ongoing debates within the sport. The WTA, reiterating its commitment to player welfare, mentioned plans to refine the tour structure by 2024, amidst a lawsuit challenging the current conditions.