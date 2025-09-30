Egyptian Champions Dominate HCL Squash Tour 3

In a show of dominance on the courts, Egyptian players Omar El Torkey and Menna Walid captured the men's and women's titles at the HCL Squash Indian Tour 3. The PSA Challenger event concluded on Tuesday with thrilling finals in both categories.

Omar El Torkey displayed impeccable skill, defeating fellow countryman Seif Shenawy in straight sets, 11-8, 11-8, 11-4, in just 32 minutes. On the women's side, top seed Menna Walid battled past Malaysia's Harleein Tan with scores of 11-6, 11-5, 6-11, 11-8.

The event also highlighted impressive performances from Indian players. Suraj Kumar Chand and Anjali Semwal advanced to the semifinals, while Om Semwal, Sanya Vats, Nirupama Dubey, and Shameena Riaz reached the quarterfinals, showcasing promising talent from the host nation.