Left Menu

Egyptian Champions Dominate HCL Squash Tour 3

Omar El Torkey and Menna Walid of Egypt won the men's and women's titles at the HCL Squash Indian Tour 3. Torkey defeated Seif Shenawy, while Walid overcame Harleein Tan. Indian players also had strong performances, with several reaching the semi-finals and quarter-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-09-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:34 IST
Egyptian Champions Dominate HCL Squash Tour 3
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a show of dominance on the courts, Egyptian players Omar El Torkey and Menna Walid captured the men's and women's titles at the HCL Squash Indian Tour 3. The PSA Challenger event concluded on Tuesday with thrilling finals in both categories.

Omar El Torkey displayed impeccable skill, defeating fellow countryman Seif Shenawy in straight sets, 11-8, 11-8, 11-4, in just 32 minutes. On the women's side, top seed Menna Walid battled past Malaysia's Harleein Tan with scores of 11-6, 11-5, 6-11, 11-8.

The event also highlighted impressive performances from Indian players. Suraj Kumar Chand and Anjali Semwal advanced to the semifinals, while Om Semwal, Sanya Vats, Nirupama Dubey, and Shameena Riaz reached the quarterfinals, showcasing promising talent from the host nation.

TRENDING

1
WeWork India's IPO: Navigating Losses Amid Revenue Growth

WeWork India's IPO: Navigating Losses Amid Revenue Growth

 India
2
Triumph in IPO Communication: SGA Guides VMS TMT to Stellar Market Debut

Triumph in IPO Communication: SGA Guides VMS TMT to Stellar Market Debut

 India
3
Jannik Sinner and Coco Gauff Shine at China Open

Jannik Sinner and Coco Gauff Shine at China Open

 China
4
South Korea and Japan Forge Forward in Geopolitical Harmony

South Korea and Japan Forge Forward in Geopolitical Harmony

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025