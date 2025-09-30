Left Menu

Newcastle's Big Bet: The £63 Million Striker Gamble

Bayern Munich's Karl-Heinz Rummenigge called Newcastle United 'idiots' for paying £63 million for striker Nick Woltemade. Bayern withdrew interest due to the high fee. Stuttgart CEO responded positively to Munich's comments. Woltemade has scored twice in five games for Newcastle since his transfer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, a member of Bayern Munich's board, criticized Newcastle United for paying VfB Stuttgart's asking price for striker Nick Woltemade. The Premier League club reportedly shelled out £63 million ($84.74 million) for the German player, a fee that Bayern deemed too high.

Rummenigge told BR broadcaster that Stuttgart found what he termed as an 'idiot' willing to pay such an amount, emphasizing that Bayern would not have made a similar financial commitment. The 23-year-old, who has represented Germany four times, has netted two goals in five appearances for Newcastle.

Stuttgart CEO Alexander Wehrle responded to Rummenigge's remarks by expressing contentment with drawing congratulations from Munich. The transaction highlights the contrasting transfer market strategies amongst top European clubs.

