Portugal Stars Return to Action for PSG's Champions League Showdown

Portugal's Joao Neves, recovering from a hamstring injury, rejoins PSG's squad for their Champions League match against Barcelona. Vitinha also returns after a minor ailment, while key players like Kvaratskhelia, Marquinhos, Dembele, and Doue miss out due to injuries. PSG aims to rebound after previous setbacks.

In a crucial update for Paris Saint-Germain, midfielder Joao Neves has been cleared to rejoin the squad for their Champions League clash against Barcelona. Neves has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury during PSG's opening fixture against Atalanta two weeks ago.

Additionally, fellow Portuguese midfielder Vitinha will make the journey after being substituted off in their latest Ligue 1 game against AJ Auxerre due to a minor issue. However, the squad faces setbacks as attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia sits out alongside Marquinhos, Ousmane Dembele, and Desire Doue, all due to injuries.

These changes come as PSG seeks to regain form and make a significant impact in their European campaign, rallying after recent league challenges.

