Aiming High: The Legacy of Vijay Kumar Malhotra in Indian Archery

In a poignant tribute to Vijay Kumar Malhotra, the Indian archery community mourns the loss of a leader who shaped the sport's national identity. Malhotra, who served as the Archery Association of India president from 1973 to 2015, died after a prolonged illness, leaving a storied legacy.

His leadership saw both men's and women's teams qualify for the 2004 Olympics—a first for India. Olympian Dola Banerjee, India's World Cup Final winner, recalls Malhotra as a father figure with a dream of winning an Olympic medal, a vision that continues to inspire the community.

Malhotra's influence extended beyond administration; he nurtured relationships with athletes and never allowed politics to overshadow sports. As India eyes the 2028 Olympics, his dream of an Olympic medal in archery remains alive, with a potential tribute to his enduring influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)