Aiming High: The Legacy of Vijay Kumar Malhotra in Indian Archery

Vijay Kumar Malhotra, a key figure in Indian archery, passed away, leaving a lasting legacy. An admired leader and politician, he played a pivotal role in elevating archery to a national sport in India. Olympian Dola Banerjee and others remember his dreams and contributions fondly, emphasizing his sports-centric approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:00 IST
In a poignant tribute to Vijay Kumar Malhotra, the Indian archery community mourns the loss of a leader who shaped the sport's national identity. Malhotra, who served as the Archery Association of India president from 1973 to 2015, died after a prolonged illness, leaving a storied legacy.

His leadership saw both men's and women's teams qualify for the 2004 Olympics—a first for India. Olympian Dola Banerjee, India's World Cup Final winner, recalls Malhotra as a father figure with a dream of winning an Olympic medal, a vision that continues to inspire the community.

Malhotra's influence extended beyond administration; he nurtured relationships with athletes and never allowed politics to overshadow sports. As India eyes the 2028 Olympics, his dream of an Olympic medal in archery remains alive, with a potential tribute to his enduring influence.

