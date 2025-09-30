Indian Football Team Makes Strategic Cuts Ahead of AFC Qualifiers

In preparation for the crucial AFC Asian Cup qualifier matches against Singapore, Indian men's football team head coach Khalid Jamil announced the release of five players from the training camp. This strategic decision comes as key players rejoin the team, strengthening India's lineup.

Jithin MS and Manvir Singh (jr) were among those released, alongside defender Asheer Akhtar, winger Mohammed Aimen, and midfielder Vibin Mohanan. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed these changes on their social media, highlighting a strategic refocus for upcoming matches.

Notably, Sunil Chhetri, along with Bengaluru FC teammates Rahul Bheke and Roshan Singh Naorem, has rejoined the camp, bolstering the squad. Initially, only 18 players were present from the announced 30, as other clubs, including Bengaluru FC, East Bengal, and Punjab FC, had delayed releasing their players.

(With inputs from agencies.)