India's Test Team Gears Up for West Indies Challenge

The Indian cricket team prepares for their Test series against the West Indies, following their Asia Cup victory. Led by skipper Shubman Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir, the team trained rigorously at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Selection decisions loom, with Nitish Reddy and Devdutt Padikkal vying for a spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian cricket team is swiftly transitioning from their triumphant Asia Cup victory to prepare for their upcoming Test series against the West Indies. Skipper Shubman Gill, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and the team arrived at the Narendra Modi Stadium for extensive training sessions.

Despite the short gap between the Asia Cup's conclusion and the World Test Championship series, players put in long hours at the nets, focusing on both batting and bowling techniques. Pace bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna were in impressive form, practicing intensely post rain spells.

As team management contemplates their lineup, the choice between Nitish Reddy and Devdutt Padikkal as an additional batter remains pivotal. The duo's form in recent series and the need for strategic seam bowling will influence the final decision ahead of the series commencement on Thursday.

